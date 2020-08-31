Aisha Jumwa Released On Ksh 2 Million Cash Bail Over Graft Charges

(KDRTV)-Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa has been granted freedom from police custody on Ksh. 2 million cash bail

The lawmaker spent a night in police custody after being arrested over accusations of graft.

Jumwa was produced before Magistrate Ednah Nyaloti of Mombasa Law Court on Monday, August 31, and denied the graft charges bestowed against her.

KDRTV understands that she was released on a Ksh. 2 million cash bail with an alternative of Ksh. 5 million bond

However, the prosecution had urged the court to deny her bail citing that she could fly outside the country given that she went into hiding before she surrendered to police custody on Sunday, August 30.

According to the court, the politician was after massive political ambitions and thus the court could not halt such efforts by the lawmaker

“I have considered the submissions from the prosecution and also the defense counsels. I have also considered the laws on bond and bail.The accused is an MP and therefore she is not flight risk,” said Nyaloti

At the same, the co-accused of the MP was charged with Friday and freed on a cash bail of Ksh. 2 million and they asked the court to review the bail and bond terms

Consequently, the Magistrate reviewed the terms downwards to Ksh. 500, 000 cash bails and Ksh 10 million to Ksh 2 million

KDRTV understands that the seven were facing several charges including money laundering, acquiring proceeds of crime, conflict of interests and fraud

Jumwa had been accused of using her allies to embezzle money from the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) kitty

Reports indicate that Jumwa had given tender to a company known as Marvel to construct the Malindi Sub-county education office at a cost of Ksh. 19 million

The lawmaker is alleged to have received Ksh. 2 Million as a kickback from the contractor

The matter will be mentioned on September 31.

Jumwa has been charged with graft at a time when the Migori County Governor Okoth Obado was arrested alongside his family over graft accusations