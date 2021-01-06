Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Amos Kimunya Criticizes Uhuru’s Projects on Live TV

Avatar

By

Published

images 742
Kimunya and Uhuru

(KDRTV) – National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya has dramatically criticized some of the Jubilee government development projects, arguing that they are not economically viable.

In an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura, the Kipipiri MP questioned the construction of the Ksh 160B Nairobi- Naivasha SGR line.

“If you asked me, I would not have built the Nairobi-Naivasha SGR. The Ksh 160B could have been put elsewhere because there isn’t any economic activity to guarantee there will be returns on the project in the foreseeable future,” Kimunya said.

His sentiments come just weeks before the government starts repaying the Ksh 162B owed to the Exim Bank of China. The Govt took the loan in December 2015 and must start making payments after the expiry of a five-year grace period.

Read Also: President Uhuru Says He Has Done More for Kenyans Than All the Other Presidents Combined

“Kenya Nairobi-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway Project -2015023. Loan of $1.482 billion to be repaid in 30 instalments from January 21, 2021 to July 21, 2035,” the Treasury said as quoted by Business Daily.

The Nairobi – Naivasha railway was opened in October 2015. It was meant to ease the movement of goods on transit from Mombasa to Uganda. The government promised to revive the old Meter Gauge Railway (MGR) from Naivasha to Kampala, to ensure goods can be transferred from SGR to the old railway in Naivasha.

Read Also: Raila Reveals Why Ruto Must Resign 

However, that has not happened and the SGR line has failed to attract passengers from Nairobi to Suswa partly because it is not economically viable. A passenger intending to use the SGR from Nairobi must first travel to Syokimau before booking the train. It is not only time-wasting but also expensive.

Read Also: MPs Now Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya 

Kimunya also criticized the government’s rural electrification program, arguing that the cost was not factored in.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

Sonko Sonko

News

Big Win for Mike Sonko as High Court Suspends Nairobi By-Election

(KDRTV) – The High Court has suspended the Nairobi Gubernatorial by-election until the hearing and determination of a petition filed by ex-city Governor Mike...

2 days ago
Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party Irungu kangata continue to clean up Jubilee party

News

Irungu Kang’ata Issues Another Statement Over Explosive Letter

(KDRTV) – Muranga Senator Irungu Kangata has come out to clarify that he did not leak his controversial letter to the media as has...

2 days ago
raila raila

News

Raila: William Ruto Cannot Run Away from Jubilee Govt Failures

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto cannot run away from Jubilee Government failures because he is the second in command and better still, draws...

2 days ago
unnamed 6 unnamed 6

News

MPs Leave Parliamentary WhatsApp Group as Plot to Impeach Amos Kimunya Gathers Pace

(KDRTV) – More than 189 MPs have allegedly left the Parliamentary Whatsapp group over a row with National Assembly Majority leader Amos Kimunya. The...

21 hours ago