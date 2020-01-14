An Open Letter to William Ruto! You are Running out of time

(KDRTV) – Your excellency, I respect Dennis Itumbi a lot. To me, he is the best digital strategist in the country at the moment. I hope Itumbi will ensure you get this letter.

I was surprised when you publicly lashed out at state officers disobeying court orders. While in Narok on Sunday, you warned these officers that they will be held responsible for their actions.

My frien, I need not to remind you that these officers claim they get orders from above when disobeying court orders. And as our good friend Miguna Miguna has told you, you need to stop attacking the dogs and go for the owner who happens to be your boss. Do you have the balls to face President Uhuru Kenyatta and tell him to obey the rule of law?

To William Ruto: Make a decision whether you support the Rule of Law and the Obedience of all Court Orders or you don't. Stop blaming CJ @dkmaraga. Maraga does not head the @PoliceKE. The person DISOBEYING Court Orders is your "boss" Despot Uhuru Kenyatta. Address him DIRECTLY. — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 13, 2020

You are the most powerful Deputy President Kenya has ever had. Your style of politics has given you a huge following across the country. Most of us actually believe that you are currently the Mt Kenya Kingpin and if elections were held today, you will easily beat the Uhuru-Ruto BBI/handshake alliance.

Unfortunately for you, there will be no elections today. A lot will change before the 2022 elections and the handshake team has come up with an elaborate plan to frustrate your supporters. At least three governors are out office for corruption-related charges. There are question marks on how almost all governors spend taxpayers’ money. That the three have been targeted for supporting you and not corruption is also in the public domain.

Moses Kuria is the latest victim who paid dearly for supporting you. He joins a long list that includes Itumbi, Samson Cherargei and Ndindi Nyoro.

In all these persecutions, you looked helpless and publicly called on state officials to obey court orders. It certainly seems like you are a general who can not protect his troops.

If you can’t protect your troops from the government, then it is time you consider stepping down and taking on Uhuru-Raila from outside.

