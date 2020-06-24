Anne Waiguru Tables Proof Of Disputed Foreign Trip

(KDRTV)-The embattled Kirinyaga governor has tendered six photographs as a proof of a foreign trips before a special senate select committee hearing her impeachment motion as the county MCAs say that she received huge pay for a foreign trips that she never made

The Members of County Assembly of Kirinyaga in their impeachment motion alleged that Governor Waiguru was paid Ksh. 1, 600, 000 in alleged trips to the US and Italy assertively to meet potential buyers of coffee from Kirinyaga

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Reports 254 News Cases, 41 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

Thus on Wednesday, while appearing before the select committee, she insisted that she indeed traveled to the US and Italy and produced photos to support her allegations

The governor was also defended by Mr. Joseph Carilus Otieno against claims that Waiguru had always interfered with procurement strategies

Nominated MCA Kepher Kariuki appeared before the select committee as the second witness of the governor. However, even though he identified Mr. Marango in the photographs, he could not confirm the setting to the committee but just said it was not in Kenya

Mr. Otieno who is the head of procurement department defended the governor refuting claims by the MCAs that the governor awards tenders to many of her allies.

“It is very unfortunate to claim that the governor regularly interferes with the tendering process. We endeavour to ensure that the recruitment of members of the committee is done on a rotational and an ad hoc basis,” he said.

The select committee is now holding the political fate of Governor Anne Waiguru after being impeachment by the county MCAs.

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya Reports 254 News Cases, 41 Recoveries, 2 Deaths

A section of politicians had hinted that the 11-member select committee is likely to save Waiguru from the impeachment predicament