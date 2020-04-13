Another Huge Blow for Ruto as Uhuru Reinstates David Murathe as Jubilee Vice Chair

(KDRTV) – President Uhuru Kenyatta did not accept the resignation of David Murathe as the Vice Chair of the Jubilee Party, the party’s Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said.

Tuju said that only Uhuru, as the party leader, accepts the resignation of a party official.

Murathe unceremoniously resigned from the party last year after falling out with Deputy President William Ruto. He said that both Ruto and Uhuru should go home at the end of their term in 2022. Ruto is aiming to succeed Uhuru as President.

It has since emerged that despite his public resignation, Murathe never tendered a resignation letter.

Since last year, Murathe has been very vocal in discrediting the DP’s Presidential ambitions.

In February this year during a BBI rally in Meru, Murathe said that the President will not leave power to a thief.

Murathe and COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli have teamed up to strongly oppose Ruto.

And they have gained so many followers during a short time. Maina Kamanda, Anne Waiguru, Ngunjiri Wambugu and a section of politicians from Mt Kenya are now very vocal in their opposition for the DP.

By reinstating Murathe, Uhuru wants to wrestle the party leadership from Ruto’s stranglehold.

Last week, the DP complained that some individuals wanted to illegally reconstitute the membership of the party’s National Management Committee (NMC).

However, Raphael Tuju fired back at him and told him that it was the President who had sanctioned the changes in his capacity as party leader.

Things are falling apart for Ruto and his Tanga Tanga brigade. From the look of things, they need to quickly form another party for 2022.