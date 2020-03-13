KDRTV has confirmed that the Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and that the club`s match against Brighton on Sartuday had to be cancelled to a later date

Previously, the club`s match against Manchester City was postponed amid fears of coronavirus infection after it was hinted that the team players made a contact with the manager of the Nottingham Forest club who tested positive for the virus

Arsenal said that the manager, Marinakis, 52, made contact with many of their players during the Europe league with Nottingham Forest

Reports indicate that the club has closed their training ground and staff who had contact with Mikel Arteta will now self-isolate

The Premier League management will hold a crisis meeting with the club on Friday to discuss future fixtures

“This is really disappointing,” said Spaniard Arteta, 37. “I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.” Arsenal expects a “significant number of people” will self-isolate, including the “full first-team squad”.

Arsenal was due to meet Brighton in the Premier League at Annex Stadium on Sartuday but Brighton released a statement indicating that the match had been postponed shortly after confirming that Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus

KDRTV sports hint that the meeting would decide that the Premier League matches scheduled for weekends could be postponed amid fears of coronavirus infections

“The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is,” said Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham. “We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating as a precautionary measure after members of his family were rushed to hospital after displaying signs of coronavirus

Again, three Leicester City first-team have self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus