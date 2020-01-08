News
At Least 170 People Dead As Ukrainian Boeing 737 Crashes Iran
(KDRTV)- Ukrainian Boeing 737 carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.
According to Iran`s State television, all aborad perished
Read also: Plane Carrying 196 Passengers Burst into Flames Shortly After Landing in Egypt
The plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airline crashed a few distances from the airport and burst into flames.
“The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) and rescue… we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances, and a helicopter at the site,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told state television.
The spokesperson for Iran`s Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, said the number of passengers on board were 170
Data from the air tracking service FlightRade24 indicated that the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was bound to Kiev.
The plane is said to be only three years old
However, the airline call center in Kiev said they had no information yet by the time this post was published.
Again, contrary reports allege that the Kyiv bound plane carried 180 passengers and crew.
Read also: Ethiopian Man Jailed Over Bomb Scare Joke In Kenya Airways Plane
Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe reiterated that the company had received the media reports about the accident and is gathering more information
The accident has ensued amid escalated tension between Iran and the United States who have recently launched attacks on each other.
