At Least 170 People Dead As Ukrainian Boeing 737 Crashes Iran

(KDRTV)- Ukrainian Boeing 737 carrying at least 170 passengers crashed on Wednesday due to technical problems soon after taking off from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran.

According to Iran`s State television, all aborad perished

The plane belonging to the Ukraine International Airline crashed a few distances from the airport and burst into flames.

“The fire is so heavy that we cannot (do) and rescue… we have 22 ambulances, four bus ambulances, and a helicopter at the site,” Pirhossein Koulivand, head of Iran’s emergency services, told state television.

The spokesperson for Iran`s Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, said the number of passengers on board were 170

Data from the air tracking service FlightRade24 indicated that the plane that crashed was Flight PS 752 and was bound to Kiev.

The plane is said to be only three years old

However, the airline call center in Kiev said they had no information yet by the time this post was published.

Again, contrary reports allege that the Kyiv bound plane carried 180 passengers and crew.

Boeing spokesperson Gordon Johndroe reiterated that the company had received the media reports about the accident and is gathering more information

The accident has ensued amid escalated tension between Iran and the United States who have recently launched attacks on each other.