Atwoli To Kagwe: “I’ll Ask the President To Sack You”

COTU`s Atwoli threatens to ask the president to sack CS Mutahi Kagwe for violating the union`s laws in his circular

ATWOLI
(KDRTV)-Central Organization of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has directed Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to withdraw a circular barring medics from remitting dues to the union.

Should Kagwe fail to do so, Atwoli has warned that the union will seek legal redress against the Health CS for breaching worker`s rights

Atwoli also warned Mr. Kagwe that he will ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack him should he fail to withdraw the circular.

The circular dated December 22, 2020, directed to Public Service Cabinet Secretary Magret Kobia alleged that the decisions emerged from a consultative convention between the Health Ministry and the Council of Governors that happened a day before

The circular says that it was concluded that effective the date of the letter, the ministry and county governments will not remit dues to COTU

However, according to COTU`s Atwoli who was speaking to a journalist from his office in Tom Mboya Labor College, the content of the circular violates labor laws.

“We know some government ministries have a tendency to disobey court orders. Should this case go to court, the CS will experience the full force of the union. We will ask the President to sack him,” he said.

“The government cannot say it will not apply and implement the check-off system waccepted and made into law in 1965 , stating that every employer will deduct dues and remit them to unions within 14 days,” he added

Atwoli said that the money belongs to workers and they all the time contribute to unions.

