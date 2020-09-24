Connect with us

News

Atwoli Launches Fresh Attack on DP William Ruto, Claims He is a Male Prostitute

Published

ATWOLI
ATWOLI

(KDRTV) – Cotu boss Francis Atwoli has once again hit out at Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly donating wheelbarrows to the youth in the name of hustling.

Read Also: Mudavadi, Raila are no match for William Ruto – Atwoli

In, what has become a trademark attack on the DP, Atwoli said the term ‘hustler’ means a male prostitute on Google and questioned why anyone would want to be associated with such a name.

“If you go further you will find a hustler is a male prostitute… why do you want to be associated with such a name?” Atwoli said on Thursday.

Read Also: Atwoli Dares Coronavirus for a showdown

The veteran trade unionist said Ruto is a rich man who is only associating with the poor with a plan to defraud them.

“He has five choppers, a mansion and owns every empty space in the country yet calls himself a poor man…. The wheelbarrows he is giving out are just peanuts compared to his wealth. We cannot form a government of gamblers,” the SG hit out.

According to Atwoli, Ruto will never be President. He said the DP is daydreaming about the presidency. Responding to Ruto’s recent claims about the system and ‘deep state’, Atwoli said no one will stop Ruto but he will not get votes.

Read Also: Atwoli says he is the most powerful after Uhuru, Raila

“In fact, no one will stand in his way to stop him. We will see where he will get votes.”

