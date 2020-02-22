Babu Owino On Spot AS DJ Evolve Hospital Bill Hits Ksh. 7 Million

KDRTV has received reports that the hospital bill of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve has hit Ksh. 7M and the DJ is still in critical condition- according to the family

The estimated hospital bill so far is Ksh 6, 684, 000

According to our previous reports, the Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino had made an initial payment of Ksh. 600, 000 when the DJ was first admitted

As it stands, the family is now in Dilemma as the bill escalates and has also requested that the bail term application for the MP be reviewed.

The court had ordered the MP to pay a bail of 6 Million in four monthly installments which would go towards the hospital bill.

However, reports indicate that the MP made the first installments of Ksh. 2.5 M but is yet to pay another installment as per the report.

The family has revealed their inability to be able to raise the Hospital bill ven if they are to sell most of their properties.

The family has also confirmed that they have received calls from the Nairobi Hospital to settle the bills

According to the bill, Ksh. 1.66M goes for doctor`s fee, Ksh. 1.3 for pharmacy charges, Ksh. 913,683 for nursing charges, and Ksh. 990,000 for room rent.

There is also another amount for physiotherapy which is 494,100

Previous reports said that the DJ was short on the neck by the Embakasi East MP during a night out and is currently unable to speak and is fed through tubes.