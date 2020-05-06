Babu Owino to Lead KCSE Chemistry Revision

(KDRTV) – Following his successful Mathematics revision class last week, Embakasi Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has now announced plans to deliver a Chemistry Revision class.

The controversial legislator took to Facebook on Wednesday asking the candidates to watch the lessons live on Facebook from Friday at 2 PM and his Professor Babu Owino YouTube Channel.

“Stay tuned Live on FRIDAY 2 PM on my Facebook verified account Babu Owino and Instagram @he.babuowino as I will be leading KCSE CHEMISTRY REVISION. Kindly inform the candidates you know to tune in with a pen and paper,” Babu said, promising that the lesson will be lit.

Babu has recently been in the news after delivering a highly viral Mathematics Revision class on Facebook last week. The MP was praised not only for his mastery of one of the hardest subjects but also his teaching abilities.

The first time MP made his name at the University of Nairobi where he acquired three Degrees. He was also a long-serving student leader.

Read Also: William Ruto is a Thief and Lord of Poverty – Babu Owino [VIDEO]

He represents the new calibre of youthful politicians who are not only learned and sharp but also understand the needs of the younger generation.

The MP’s decision to take to teaching KCSE candidates is informed by the fact that all students are currently at home due to the Coronavirus pandemic which led to the closure of schools more than two months ago. Babu understands that the closure will affect students.