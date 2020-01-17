Connect with us
 

BBI Gets New Meaning following Babu Owino’s Arrest

BABU OWINO CUFFS
Babu Owino {Courtesy}

(KDRTV) – The BBI initiative has transformed into the Bullet or Blood Initiative following the arrest of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu was arrested on Friday morning after shooting a DJ at B Club in the upmarket Kilimani Estate. Police said the MP shot the DJ identified as Felix Orienda in the neck. He then rushed him to Nairobi Hospital where he was arrested.

Before the shooting report, Babu was trending on social media following a post he had made on Facebook a few hours earlier.

The MP said that ODM leader Raila Odinga must be the President of Kenya by bullet or blood.

Police said the shooting incident happened at around 7 AM in the morning. It is not clear whether the MP had visited the club in the morning or he spend the night drinking. If the latter is true then we can assume the MP was under the influence of alcohol when making the bullet or blood post.

Kenyans now believe shooting the DJ was related to Babu’s post.

Ballot or Bullet Initiative has been trending since Babu’s arrest. Here is what Kenyans are saying.

