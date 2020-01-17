BBI Gets New Meaning following Babu Owino’s Arrest

(KDRTV) – The BBI initiative has transformed into the Bullet or Blood Initiative following the arrest of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

Babu was arrested on Friday morning after shooting a DJ at B Club in the upmarket Kilimani Estate. Police said the MP shot the DJ identified as Felix Orienda in the neck. He then rushed him to Nairobi Hospital where he was arrested.

Before the shooting report, Babu was trending on social media following a post he had made on Facebook a few hours earlier.

The MP said that ODM leader Raila Odinga must be the President of Kenya by bullet or blood.

This time Raila will be the President by ballot or bullet — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) January 16, 2020

Police said the shooting incident happened at around 7 AM in the morning. It is not clear whether the MP had visited the club in the morning or he spend the night drinking. If the latter is true then we can assume the MP was under the influence of alcohol when making the bullet or blood post.

Kenyans now believe shooting the DJ was related to Babu’s post.

DJ Evolve is anti-BBI. You have to support the Ballot or Bullet Initiative (BBI) — #STOPTheseTHIEVES (@silvanongacha) January 17, 2020

Ballot or Bullet Initiative has been trending since Babu’s arrest. Here is what Kenyans are saying.

The Ballot or Bullet Initiative has already lowered its pants. Ready to f*ck us. These BBI narrative dwells on the base of materialism, power and narcism! An authoritarian state is being forged. Wait for your bullet folk. Its time for the big fish to feast!

Babu Owino — Imwene (@theImwene) January 17, 2020

Lakini Pombe ni mzuri saa ingine. The Ballot or Bullet Initiative and it's true colors. Anyway, we thank Babu Owino for being himself. — Kinoti Joseph (@KinotiJoseph) January 17, 2020

@HEBabuOwino has taken his Ballot or Bullet Initiative (BBI) too far. Let's see how @NPSOfficial_KE treats his case. Remember Moses Kuria spent two days in cell for tapping a lady's shoulder… — Nyeri's Eye (@Rware001) January 17, 2020