News

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Admitted in ICU After Hosting Party In Runda

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru

KDRTV – Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru is currently on life support after testing positive for COVID-19.

KDRTV understands that Bishop Wanjiru hosted 18 people at her Runda home. Eight of these tested positive and are also in hospital.

The government banned all social gatherings in March this year as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, Kenyans have disregarded the orders and are still gathering. It is these gatherings that are making it difficult to flatten the curve.

Kenyans will be hoping that action will be taken on Bishop Wanjiru for disregarding a govt directive.

Kenya has recorded more than 1100 COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, Health Cs Mutahi Kagwe announced 80 new cases. Of these, 5 people travelled from Kibera to Siaya for a funeral and tested positive for the virus.

“The Siaya story is a sad one because the departure point of that case is actually in Kibera, somebody in Kibera without the authority to authorize anybody to travel signed a document that allowed and was respected by police all the way from Kibera taking mourners for a funeral in Siaya,” Kagwe said.

