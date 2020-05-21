Bishop Margaret Wanjiru Admitted in ICU After Hosting Party In Runda

KDRTV – Former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru is currently on life support after testing positive for COVID-19.

KDRTV understands that Bishop Wanjiru hosted 18 people at her Runda home. Eight of these tested positive and are also in hospital.

EX-STAREHE MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19, pic.twitter.com/6SgDGQ54a5 — TheStarBreaking (@TheStarBreaking) May 21, 2020

The government banned all social gatherings in March this year as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Read Also: Indiscipline May Force Me to Order a Lockdown – Uhuru

However, Kenyans have disregarded the orders and are still gathering. It is these gatherings that are making it difficult to flatten the curve.

Kenyans will be hoping that action will be taken on Bishop Wanjiru for disregarding a govt directive.

Kenya has recorded more than 1100 COVID-19 cases.

Pale Runda, Former Starehe MP Bishop Margaret Wanjiru has been Hospitalized in ICU after contracting Coronavirus. It's alleged that she had hosted 18 People in her house 8 of them have also tested Positive. — BRAVIN YURI (@BravinYuri) May 21, 2020

On Thursday, Health Cs Mutahi Kagwe announced 80 new cases. Of these, 5 people travelled from Kibera to Siaya for a funeral and tested positive for the virus.

“The Siaya story is a sad one because the departure point of that case is actually in Kibera, somebody in Kibera without the authority to authorize anybody to travel signed a document that allowed and was respected by police all the way from Kibera taking mourners for a funeral in Siaya,” Kagwe said.