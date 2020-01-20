KDRTV has confirmed reports that controversial blogger Cyprian Nyakundi has been arrested for alleged attempted extortion from Victoia commercial bank (VCB) owners

The arrest was confirmed by detectives from the Directorate Of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Read also:Murkomen Fiercely Tells Off Team Kieleweke Over Respecting Uhuru

The suspect was arrested alongside another suspect called Emmanual Nyamweya on Monday, January 20.

Read also: New Evidence Reveals Lawyer Assa Nyakundi Deliberately Killed His Son – DPP

The DCI revealed that Detectives from Gigiri have arrested the duo after successfully probing the spectrum of the extortion, blackmail and accusations

“The two had just received KSh 1 million from one of their victims being a down payment of KSh 17.5 million. They had demanded the money as a precondition for pulling down libellous posts appearing on a website allegedly owned by the suspect,” the DCI stated.

It is alleged that the blogger was on the limelight for demanding the amount from the VCB bosses for him to stop further tainting the name of the institution and pulling down initial posts that had since shamed the institution and that was published in his blog

“The exhibit money was recovered and the two suspects will be arraigned tomorrow,” the DCI indicated.

A senior manager at the VCB bank confirmed that Nyakundi was arrested after the institution raised alarms over illegal grievances

“Yes, this is true. The suspect has been drafting malicious and unsubstantiated articles on his blogs in a bid to taint our otherwise good reputation. He has also severally tried to bring the CEO’s personality to disrepute as a way to extort monies,” the manager said. Read also:Tanga Tanga Blogger Dennis Itumbi Ordered to Pay Child Support After DNA Results

However, the bank had claimed that the post by Nyakundi was baseless and aimed at siling the name of the institution.