Blogger Robert Alai Arrested

Blogger Robert Alai is currently undergoing grilling at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters on Kiambu Road.

Though it is not clear why he has been summoned, KDRTV suspects this has something to do with his updates on how the government is handling the Coronavirus pandemic.

DCI arrests blogger Robert Alai over some Coronavirus updates that he made. The government doesn’t want anyone saying anything apart from them. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) March 20, 2020

On Sunday, Alai was the first person to report that Kenya had reported two more cases of Coronavirus. This was more than one hour before President Uhuru Kenyatta relayed the same information to the public.

Yesterday, the blogger claimed that the government was not honest with the Coronavirus pandemic in Kenya. He claimed that two people had succumbed to the virus in Mombasa.

The government has maintained that there are only seven cases of the virus reported in Kenya and all the patients are in a stable condition.

Health CS Kagwe Mutahi warned Kenyans to stop sharing unverified information on social media. He warned that the government would start arresting some people over the offence.

“But because I know empty appeals will not work, we will proceed and arrest a number of them to prove our point and of course since they will have something to report regarding coronavirus, we will oblige them by taking them to Mbangathi where they will report because that is where issues of coronavirus can be handled,” the CS warned on Thursday.

It seems Alai was the target of this warning.

This is not the first time that Alai has been in trouble with the law over his activities on social media.

In June last year, the blogger was arrested after sharing pictures of police officers who had been killed by Al Shabaab on Twitter.

Alai has more than 1.3 million followers on Twitter.