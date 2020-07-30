Blow for Campus, College Students as Magoha Makes Damning Announcement

(KDRTV) – Universities and colleges will remain closed until at least January 2021, Education CS George Magoha has said.

Magoha said that most institutions of higher learning have not complied with COVID-19 regulations which would have allowed them to reopen in September this year.

However, the CS urged universities and colleges to continue offering online classes including online graduation ceremonies.

“Most colleges and universities not ready for reopening; they will remain closed till January 2021. Universities should continue offering online programmes, including examinations and graduations,” Magoha announced.

Education CS Magoha says colleges and universities to remain closed until January 2021 as they are not Covid-19 compliant pic.twitter.com/rUX9HPe8M0 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) July 30, 2020

Magoha had earlier announced that Universities and colleges would be allowed to reopen if they meet the following requirements: providing adequate hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, soap and running water, ensuring that students’ body temperatures are taken before being allowed into university premises, adequate social distancing in classrooms and a spread-out lessons schedule that would allow for decongestion of classrooms. Chuka University was the first institution to be allowed to reopen on July 15.

However, there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past week. Nairobi University is the worst-hit institution with more than 14 cases and 3 deaths.