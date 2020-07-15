Little Known Kenyan University Allowed to Reopen During COVID-19 Pandemic

(KDRTV) – The Ministry of Education has given Chuka University the green light to reopen after meeting all government requirements.

University Education and Research Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi has said that Chuka will reopen in August. The PS was speaking from the Tharaka Nithi based institution.

UPDATE: Chuka university @ChukaUni is the first institution of higher learning in the country to receive a greenlight from the Ministry of Education to resume studies in August. — Kipronoh Munishi (@jedidiahMunishi) July 15, 2020

Chuka University Vice-Chancellor Erastus Njoka welcomed the Ministry’s approval, saying that his institution is doing its best to meet the requirements for the reopening.

Prof Njoka said the university will produce alcohol-based sanitizers and liquid handwashing soap for use by the students and even the neighbouring community. He also revealed that the University has procured thermo-guns to monitor the temperatures of university students and staff, as well as visitors.

The institution will now undergo phased reopening, starting with post-graduate students who will sit for their exams before September 1. Final year undergraduate students will go back to school in September.

Early this month, Education CS George Magoha announced that universities and colleges will be allowed to reopen when they meet the safety requirements on COVID-19.

These requirements include: providing adequate hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, soap and running water, ensuring that students’ body temperatures are taken before being allowed into university premises, adequate social distancing in classrooms and a spread-out lessons schedule that would allow for decongestion of classrooms.