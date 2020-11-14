Connect with us

Blow for William Ruto as Powerful Kisii Politician Pledges to Work With Matiangi

DPRUTO2
Deputy President William Ruto

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a major blow in his bid to win the Kisii vote in 2022 after his point man in the region, Joash Maangi announced that he will henceforth be working with Interior CS Fred Matiangi to unite the Abagusii people.

Maangi, the Kisii Deputy Governor, made the surprise announcement at a church function in Kitutu North on Saturday. Matiangi was present at the meeting.

“We must work together. I assure CS Matiang’i that we will work together. The time has come for us to set aside our political differences and unite our community,” the politician said, adding that he has made the move to champion the unity of purpose for the sake of development in the region.

Matiangi welcomed the move, saying he will work together with other leaders to uplift the living conditions of Abagusii people.

“I support what my brother Maangi has just said. Ongwae, Maangi, and I are working together to uplift the living standards of our people and ensure development,” he said.

Maangi has been Ruto’s point man in the Kisii Community and has been organizing meetings for the DP to make inroads into the region.

He has also led delegations to the DP’s Sugoi and Karen homes in the past year.

However, he has recently complained about what he described as police harassment over his political alienation. His security was withdrawn after the DP’s chaotic visit to Kisii last month.

