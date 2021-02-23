BREAKING! 28 County Assemblies Approve BBI Bill

(KDRTV)-Big win for Former Premier Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta after 15 more county assemblies passes the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

This has raised the total number of counties that have approved the bill to 28.

The BBI bill only required to be approved by at least 24 county assemblies as required by the law.

This was made possible after 15 more counties simultaneously approved the bill.

Raila Odinga during the weekend said that the required 24 counties` approval would have been achieved by Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Baringo First County To Reject BBI Bill

The BBI Bill is now proceeding to the next step; The National Assembly.

The former Premier however continues to laugh off BBI Bill critics telling them to continue opposing it.

He has thus promised them that the BBI Bill will pass at the ballot box.

LIST OF COUNTIES THAT HAVE APPROVED THE BILL

Kakamega, Narok, Makueni, Nyamira, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Bungoma, Murang’a, Machakos, a nd Lamu. Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Garissa Siaya Kisumu Homa Bay Kisii Samburu

Baringo is the only county that has rejected the BBI Bill.

Turkana county Governor Josephat Nanok also hinted that his county would reject the bill if it is not amended.

Refresh this page for more updates…

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News to withdraw their military intervention in Libya immediately.