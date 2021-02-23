Connect with us

News

BREAKING! 28 County Assemblies Approve BBI Bill

Raila Odinga`s Super Tuesday come to pass after a total of 28 county assemblies approved BBI Bill.

BREAKING 28 County Assembly Approves BBI Bill

(KDRTV)-Big win for Former Premier Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta after 15 more county assemblies passes the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

This has raised the total number of counties that have approved the bill to 28.

The BBI bill only required to be approved by at least 24 county assemblies as required by the law.

This was made possible after 15 more counties simultaneously approved the bill.

Raila Odinga during the weekend said that the required 24 counties` approval would have been achieved by Tuesday.

The BBI Bill is now proceeding to the next step; The National Assembly.

The former Premier however continues to laugh off BBI Bill critics telling them to continue opposing it.

He has thus promised them that the BBI Bill will pass at the ballot box.

LIST OF COUNTIES THAT HAVE APPROVED THE BILL

  1. Kakamega,
  2. Narok,
  3. Makueni,
  4. Nyamira,
  5. Taita Taveta,
  6. Kitui,
  7. Bungoma,
  8. Murang’a,
  9. Machakos, a
  10. nd Lamu.
  11. Nyeri,
  12. Nyandarua,
  13. Kirinyaga,
  14. Garissa
  15. Siaya
  16. Kisumu
  17. Homa Bay
  18. Kisii
  19. Samburu

Baringo is the only county that has rejected the BBI Bill.

Turkana county Governor Josephat Nanok also hinted that his county would reject the bill if it is not amended.

