Baringo First County To Reject BBI Bill

(KDRTV)-Baringo has emerged as the first county to reject the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional amendment bill.

The rejection advanced to the chaos that brought Kabarnet town to a standstill on Thursday after a clash between KANU MCAs and Jubilee counterparts.

KDRTV established that 30 MCAs voted to reject the bill while 5 voted YES, however, 5 others did not participate in the exercise

READ ALSO: List Of Counties that Have Passed BBI Bill

There was tension in Kabarnet town after County Assembly Speaker David Kerich announced the results.

Reportedly, the police lobbed teargas canisters forcing the MCAs to run for their safety.

However, three Nyanza counties Siaya, Kisumu, and Homa Bay had passed the Bill

KANU MCAs said that the Jubilee counterparts rejected the bill will consideration of public participation.

The Bill needs to be passed by at least 24 counties.

READ ALSO: Blow for Raila as Anne Waiguru Jumps off BBI Train

According to our previous reports, Mt. Kenya politicians had told President Uhuru Kenyatta that they would pass the bill.

Raila Odinga had also said that he is confident that the BBI bill will pass by a landslide.

Turkana county had shown its plans to reject the bill if it is not reviewed.

