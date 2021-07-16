Connect with us

Breaking: Caroline Kangogo Shoots Herself Dead At Her Parents Home

By

Published

Image of Caroline Kangogo a Nakuru police officer on the run
Image of Caroline Kangogo a Nakuru police officer on the run

Wanted policewoman Caroline Kangogo has shot herself dead at her parent’s home in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

Police said they narrowed down on her on Thursday and have been there all night.

“She shot herself in their bathroom using a pistol she had,” police said.

Corporal Kangogo, according to Natembeya, shot herself in the head inside her mother’s bathroom.

“Amejiua asubuhi ya leo, alionekana asubuhi hivi, aliingia kwa zile bathroom za nje akajipiga risasi,” Commisioner Natembeya said.

Police officers alerted to the matter rushed to her home where a gun believed to have been used in the murder of two men in Nakuru and Kiambu counties was recovered.

According to reports, she was seen getting into her parent’s home early Friday and was later discovered dead inside a bathroom that was open. 

A photo circulated on social media showed a woman believed to be Kangogo dressed in black pants, a mustard sweater, and a black veil covering her face seated on a pool of blood on the floor of what police have now confirmed is a bathroom.

Her legs are crossed, and she has a pistol close to her left arm.

Detectives believed she had traversed at least six counties since committing the crimes, managing to stay on the loose with a contingent of security agents hot at her tail.

According to sources who spoke to Kenyans, Kangogo has reached out to detectives and given them her demands because she fears for her life now.

READ ALSO: Nini Tena? Why Omosho Has Been Forced To Wait A Little Bit Longer Before Moving To New House

She said that before she turns herself in, she doesn’t want to be detained in any police station because she believes fellow police officers might kill her.

She believes the officers will killer to conceal what happened prior to her killings.

Her appeal comes after Law Society of Kenya (LSK) hired veteran lawyer John Khaminwa to workout on a deal between her and the police and also represent her in court.

