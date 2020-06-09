Connect with us

BREAKING! Governor Anne Waiguru Impeached

Anne Waiguru

(KDRTV) – Kirinyaga MCAs have voted to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru.

23 MCAs voted in favour of the motion to sent the Governor parking over gross violation of the constitution and misuse of office.

Waiguru will continue serving as the Governor of Kirinyaga until the Senate makes a decision on her ouster.

24 MCAs camped at the County Assembly on Monday ahead of the impeachment motion. The MCAs also switched off their phones to avoid what they termed as external interference.

 

