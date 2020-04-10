BREAKING: Kenya Releases 10 COVID-19 Patients from Hospital After Testing Negative

(KDRTV) – Kenya has discharged 10 people who have recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest number of people that have healed so far.

While announcing the good news on Friday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that it was indeed a good Friday because, for the first time, the number of people who have recovered from the virus is bigger than the number of people who have been taken in after testing negative.

“Since our last briefing, we have continued to test 504 samples, 5 have tested positive for coronavirus. Bringing confirmed cases in Kenya to 189. 10 individuals will be discharged from Mbagathi Institution. 22 individuals have recovered from the virus,” he said.

10 Covid-19 patients set to be discharged from Mbagathi Hospital today after full recovery, Health CS Kagwe says pic.twitter.com/JeetsfO1LD — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 10, 2020

Kagwe further announced that five more Kenyans had tested positive for the virus. This brings the number of confirmed cases to 189.

The five are all Kenyans. Three of them are in Mombasa while Nairobi and Nyandarua have one case each. Nyandarua has announced its first case.

CS Kagwe: @KenyaPower_Care to fast track 3 phase connectivity to various hospitals #CoronaVirusUpdate pic.twitter.com/VPWLsATNIV — Wawira Muchira (@k_wawira) April 10, 2020

Friday marked 30 days since the collaborative approach on the fight against COVID-19 and Kagwe asked Kenyans to use Easter to focus on fighting for humanity.

Read Also: MPESA Agents to Start Distributing Free Masks

“Indeed, our ways of life have changed dramatically. Good Friday would have been that special day when we congregate with family and friend. But this day is different,” Kagwe said.

“The true meaning of Easter is victory over death. Let’s rededicate ourselves to the fight of our times,” he said.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases