MPESA Agents to Start Distributing Free Masks

(KDRTV) – The Ministry of Health has partnered with Giant Telco Safaricom to have MPESA agents distribute free masks to Kenyans, Health Ministry’s Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has announced.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, Dr Mwangangi said that the government will tap into the logistical services provided by the more than 175,000 MPESA agents across the country to ensure the masks reach every corner.

“For our corporates, I am pleased to announce that Safaricom, PLC has offered us the utilization of their more than 175,000 agents across the country to provide a logistic distribution system for us,” Mwangangi announced.

On Tuesday, Health CS Kagwe Mutahi ordered all Kenyans to wear masks when in public places as one of the measures to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus.

Read Also: Why Closing Schools Over Coronavirus May be a Huge Blunder

Kenyans are to wear masks when in supermarkets and Matatus. In fact, a supermarket which will allow people without masks to enter its premises will be shut down by the government.

To ensure there are enough masks for everyone, the government has announced that The Kenya Prisons Department has started mass production of the crucial equipment.

Dr Mwangangi: Kenya Prisons will start making face masks. Those in possession of unused oxygen cylinders avail them to us #CoronaVirusUpdate ^MK pic.twitter.com/F6uN5kM7BU — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 8, 2020

On Wednesday, Dr Mwangangi called on those with empty oxygen cylinders to surrender them to the government so that they can be used by patients.

“Avail them to us for the purposes of boosting our capacity in preparedness for any worse situation that may come,” she stated.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in Kenya stands at 179 following the confirmation of seven more cases on Wednesday.

CAS Mwangangi: One person is under critical care and 178 are in moderate condition. 2 cases have been discharged #CoronaVirusUpdate — KBC Channel1 News (@KBCChannel1) April 8, 2020

The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans to prepare for the worst in the coming days.

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us inquiries, press releases