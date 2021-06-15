Medical Student Commits Suicide By Injecting Self With Lethal Chemicals

A medical student at the University of Nairobi committed suicide in her car by injecting herself with anesthesia-inducing drugs at Kenyatta National Hospital’s parking lot.

According to report, Dr Lydia Wahuru Kanyoro, 35, was depressed majorly because of her demanding job. She was a postgraduate in Paediatrics student at the UoN’s School of Medicine at KNH.

Wahuru penned a suicide letter and called her family members before taking her life in the back seat of her Mazda Verisa. She even informed her family members where they’ll find her body.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo Is Dead

Her suicide note came from a printed email dated June 12 in which she explained why she’s committing suicide.

The head of security at the School of Medicine, George Onyango, reported that he spotted the body at the back seat of the deceased car at the hospital’s parking lot on Saturday at 1 pm.

The body was immediately identified and the officials alerted officers from the Capitol Hill police station.

“She was lying at the back seat and had injected a syringe on her left arm. Also found inside the car were vials of Ketamine and midazolam drugs,” police said.

Depression and mental illness have plagued doctors and nurses as their jobs have become increasingly demanding especially during this pandemic.

“RIP Wahura Kanyoro, one day I will get the courage to tell my story, how I suffered on the hands of some women I worked with. It was the hardest time of my life, resigning in the middle of a pandemic,” A friend of Wahura, Carol Nthiwa, mourned her on social media.

According to one of the students who spoke to K24, the workload has become too much pushing them to depression.

“Such cases have increased but remain largely underreported, especially among the Masters students,” a source at KNH told People Daily.

“The work load and academic demands for some of the doctors pursuing further studies is sometimes unbearable. Medicine is very taught and challenging and the sad thing is that doctors know what to take to easily end their lives,” the source added.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest International and local Kenya News.