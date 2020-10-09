Connect with us

Breaking! Matiang’i Officially Renames Moi Day, Declares New Holiday

(KDRTV) – Saturday, October 10, has officially been declared a public holiday by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

In a press statement on Friday, Matiangi said the day will henceforth be celebrated as Huduma Day and should be observed through countrywide prayers to showcase Kenyans commitment to helping the community.

“Kenyans are encouraged to participate in the prayers and promote national unity, social justice, cohesion, and sustainable development in their communities for the benefit of present and future generations,” Dr. Matiang’i.

10th October was initially celebrated as Moi Day but was scraped off in the 2010 Constitution. However, the High Court restored the holiday in 2017.

In his ruling in November 2017, Justice George Odunga said scrapping off the holiday was illegality and in contravention of the law.

“I hereby grant a declaration that the omission to have the 10th day of October observed as a public holiday is an illegality and in contravention of Section 2(1) as read with part 1 of the schedule to the Public Holidays Act,” stated the judge.

The government, on Wednesday, announced on three days of national prayers culminating with an inter-faith church function at State House on Saturday.

It now seems this was a deliberate effort to have a national function on Huduma Day, the first of its kind in the history of the controversial holiday. We expect this will be the trend during the observance of future holidays.

