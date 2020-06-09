BREAKING NEWS: Four-Storey Building Collapse In Kericho Town

BREAKING NEWS: Reports reaching our news desks indicate that a four-storey building has collapsed in Kericho town on Tuesday night

Several people are feared trapped as the Red Cross Official say that rescue mission are underway.

According to the Red Cross, the building collapse after 7.30 p.m

“Tebsview Building, owned by Kericho contractor Charles Chaglano collapsed slightly after 7:30pm, said Kericho Red Cross official Sofia Tuwei.

The exact number of people trapped after the collapse of the Kericho building is not clear to KDRTV as rescue missions are ongoing

According to eye witness who spoke to KDRTV, the scene was chaotic as those trapped underneath could be heard calling for help.

So far, the building in Kericho town allegedly collapsed due to poor workmanship

We could not immediately determine the total number of casualties or fatality, however, by the time this article was published only one boy was uncounted for.

More to follow...