BREAKING! Plane Crash Kills Two In Lagos, Nigeria

(KDRTV)-Lagos authorities have confirmed two fatalities after a helicopter crashed into a residential building in Nigeria`s capital Lagos.

The fatal Friday`s accident happened in the Ikeja district which is a crowded part of the state prominent for its businesses and residential apartments

Olufemi Oke-Osanyintol, head of state emergency agency informed a local media that three people were on board when it crashed and the third individual sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment

Footage published on social media shows onlookers crowding around what seemingly was parts of the wreckage

The ownership of the helicopter is yet to be identified as well as what caused the accident.

More to follow…

