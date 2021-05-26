Connect with us

Inside Governors Move To Stop Impeachments Of Colleagues

Governors to hold a meeting to prevent their impeachment threat after three of their colleagues were impeached

By

Published

KDRTV has learned about the alleged meeting of the governors to save colleagues from pending impeachments threat.

So far, three county bosses have lost their jobs in the last one years after the Senate approved their ejection.

However, the County bosses have criticized the MCAs and Senators for breaching court orders that prevent them from prosecuting impeachments.

The county chiefs also want the court to establish the system of publishing Gazette notices declaring the impeachment of the governor at night.

The governors are complaining that many of their impeachment have been anchored on politics and thus many of their colleagues have lost their jobs without any merit

KDRTV understands that on Monday last week former Governor of Wajir was ejected after the Senate withheld his impeachment on the gross violation of the constitution, the Public Finance Management Act, the Public Assets and Disposal Act, and the County Government Act.

The governor joined Ferdinand Waititu and Mike Mbuvi Sonko who had also been ejected from their positions.

However, the senators have defended themselves saying that their actions are justified saying that many governors have turned the county governments as their properties.

The county bosses will also discuss the condition of the grant after the parliament withheld cash amounting to about SH 4 billion citing a lack of legal framework after the court ruling

The governors will also discuss the frequent delays of the release of funds by the National Treasury that they claim strain operations at the county levels

 

 

 

