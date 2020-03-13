Canadian PM Trudeau And Wife Isolate After She Tests Positive

KDRTV confirms that the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie are in 14-day isolation after she tested positive for the dreadful coronavirus

So far Mr Trudeau has not shown any symptoms of coronavirus and will now work from home

So far, just 8 new cases have been reported in China where the deadly virus broke out

On the other side, the Brazilian President is being tested for coronavirus after one of the aides tested positive for the virus

KDRTV has also confirmed reports that that the Australia home affairs minister Peter Duttton has tested positive for coronavirus

Our sources have also intimated that the Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has contracted the virus

Following the escalated cases of coronavirus infections, Singapore hs denied entry to some travellers from Europe after the United States suspended flights from Europe.

India has reported the first death of coronavirus as Gabon and Ghana joins other African countries in the sub-Saharan region to confirm their first cases of coronavirus.

KDRTV understands that the outbreak of coronavirus in China has now expanded to more than 30 countries and has greatly impacted the global economy.

Again, the dreadful virus has also badly affected the sports sector as many fixtures for English Premier League and Champion League being postponed in many cases