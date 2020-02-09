Chinese Caught On Camera Canning Kenyan Waiter Arrested

KDRTV has confirmed that four Chinese Nationals have been arrested on Sunday after viral footage revealed one of them canning a Kenyan employee for being late at a restaurant in Kileleshwa

The Chinese man identified as Deng Hailam was caught in the video assaulting the Kenyan worker at Chez Wuo restaurant for assertedly reporting to work

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sent detectives who raided the restaurant and and confirmed that Mr. Hailan who is chef at the restaurant does not have a work permit

Two other Chinese chefs,Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang were as well arrested for for haveing epired visas

On the same note, Yu Ling, the fourth suspect was arrested for holding a visitor`s visa but without work permit

Reports have also indicated that 8 Kenyans from the said restayrants were take to the Kilimani police post to help with investigations

The assualt video that went viral angered Kenyans on social media and compelled for the arrest of the key suspect