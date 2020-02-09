Business
Chinese Caught On Camera Canning Kenyan Waiter Arrested
KDRTV has confirmed that four Chinese Nationals have been arrested on Sunday after viral footage revealed one of them canning a Kenyan employee for being late at a restaurant in Kileleshwa
The Chinese man identified as Deng Hailam was caught in the video assaulting the Kenyan worker at Chez Wuo restaurant for assertedly reporting to work
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sent detectives who raided the restaurant and and confirmed that Mr. Hailan who is chef at the restaurant does not have a work permit
Two other Chinese chefs,Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang were as well arrested for for haveing epired visas
On the same note, Yu Ling, the fourth suspect was arrested for holding a visitor`s visa but without work permit
Reports have also indicated that 8 Kenyans from the said restayrants were take to the Kilimani police post to help with investigations
The assualt video that went viral angered Kenyans on social media and compelled for the arrest of the key suspect
Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter. https://t.co/1Cjo0BHTGs
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 9, 2020
