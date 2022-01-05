Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives Eritrea

Chinese Foreign Minister arrives Eritrea on the first stop on a three-nation Africa tour before heading to Kenya and Comoros.

By

Published

Chinas State Councilor Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Eritrea this evening for two day official visit.
Chinas State Councilor Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Eritrea this evening for two day official visit.

KDRTV NEWS has learned about the arrival of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Asmara International Airport, Eritrea.

Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and other senior government officials received the Chinese foreign minister and his delegation.

Before traveling to Kenya and Comoros, Mr. Yi will meet the Eritrean PM and President Isaias Afwerki.

READ ALSO: Africa Says It`s Time US, China To Work Together

Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Meskel said that the Chinese FM would be in the country for two days

China has enhanced its efforts to use Covid-19 vaccine donations to cement its influence in Africa.

In the meantime, the United States has warned African partners about the so-called debt-trap diplomacy.

Hong Kong and Washington have been fierce economic rivalries as they scramble for African partners.

Click to Support KDRTV  y Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019