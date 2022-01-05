Chinese Foreign Minister Arrives Eritrea

KDRTV NEWS has learned about the arrival of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Asmara International Airport, Eritrea.
Eritrea Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and other senior government officials received the Chinese foreign minister and his delegation.
Before traveling to Kenya and Comoros, Mr. Yi will meet the Eritrean PM and President Isaias Afwerki.
Eritrean Minister of Information Yemane Meskel said that the Chinese FM would be in the country for two days
China's State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Eritrea this evening for two-day official visit. FM Wang Yi & his delegation were received by FM Osman Saleh & other senior official at Asmara Int. Airport. Meetings scheduled with his counterpart & President Isaias pic.twitter.com/2VOKB86AzY
— Yemane G. Meskel (@hawelti) January 4, 2022
China has enhanced its efforts to use Covid-19 vaccine donations to cement its influence in Africa.
In the meantime, the United States has warned African partners about the so-called debt-trap diplomacy.
Hong Kong and Washington have been fierce economic rivalries as they scramble for African partners.
