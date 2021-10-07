Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Chips Vendor Shames Millicent Omanga For Faking Sponsorship: ‘She Only Gave Me Ksh350 For Waru’

By

Published

chipss

Bevalyne Kwamboka, the viral chips vendor who hit trend lists after Kenyans rebuked her for wearing a short dress while making chips, has come out to clarify that Senator Millicent Omanga didn’t actually offer much to her other than her campaign materials.

On Twitter, Kwambo revealed that the politician gave her only shilling 350 and not a sack of potatoes as she led many to believe.

“For clarification, team Millecent Omanga only bought waru za 350 came out of the vehicle with 5 umbrellas, took photos returned them and gave out one and two aprons,” she said.

“Hiyo mambo ya cash haikua plus stock ni ya 350. Hizo waru gunia kubwa i had bought and started the day.”

READ ALSO: Raila Finally Reveals When He’ll Announce Whether He’s In The Presidential Race: For Now I’m Just Listening To Kenyans

Omanga on social media insinuated that she had provided her with stock and cash to boost her business.

“Bevalyne Kwamboka is now sorted. Umbrella, cash and stock to boost her hustle. Mvua au jua haitamharibia biashara tena. Now let’s go eat those chips,” she said.

Kwamboka was thrust into the limelight after she shared photos of herself in her chips kiosk and angry KOT took on her for her green dress which they termed as too short for work.

Omanga said she’s going to help the lady who confessed that she sells chips to fund her college education.

“Those questioning my dress in my business, get this clear, I got to school in the morning and attend classes and later come to sell chips. Do you want me to go to class with an apron?” she posed.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us.  Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site. Make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya and International News.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Antony 1 Antony 1

USA

Jury in a Texas Court Convicts a Kenyan Man to Life Imprisonment for Rape

Antony Mamboleo Nyakeyo will spend the rest of his life in Prison

August 23, 2019