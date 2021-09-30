Connect with us

Prof Kisiangani Warns Raila From Believing He Conquered Mt Kenya: Those Billionaires Can’t even Convince their WorkForce To Vote For You 

Edward
Kenyatta University Don Prof Edward Kisiangani has warned ODM leader Raila Odinga not to think he has the full support of Mt. Kenya following a successful meeting early this week with Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF).

Kisiangani, who is also a seasoned political analyst, said that MKF endorsing Raila isn’t enough because its leaders are not as influential as they used to be.

The professor is among brainy Kenyans advising Deputy President William Ruto and believes Raila still doesn’t have the needed support from the region.

“Raila Odinga is perfectly in order to seek endorsement from the Mt Kenya tycoons for 2022,” he said on Twitter.

“The only challenge these tycoons cannot even convince their employees to vote for RAO. There aren’t enough votes in Runda and Muthaiga to make one President.”

His comments come after a ceremony held at Safari Park Hotel on Tuesday, Mt Kenya tycoons led by Royal Media Services (RMS) Founder, SK Macharia, endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

While Raila has met with billionaires, Ruto has met with low-income earns while pushing his bottom-up agenda.

Ruto denied that meeting with hustlers was instigating class wars.

Speaking at Mukurwe-ini in Nyeri County during the burial of Richard Kaguchia Gichohi, father of Nyeri County Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia, the DP said there should be no fight or conflict when he meets “hustlers” to plan how their interests will be catered for should he form the next government.

“We have democracy and freedom of political affiliation. When the rich endorse a certain candidate to protect their property, that is okay. But my meetings with the hustlers should not be termed class wars or incitement,” Ruto said.

