Entertainment

Community Husband! Lilian Muli Says She’s Keeping Her Love Life Secret After Public Blunders 

By

Published

lilian muli

Citizen TV presenter Lilian Muli stopped sharing her private life on social media and will only focus on work and growing her brand online.

Interacting with fans in a Q&A session on Instagram, Muli revealed that she now lives a private life after several public blunders stemming from her relationship.

“Are you dating?” a fan asked her.

“Very personal question. I decided to keep my life super private but I am happy,” she said.

Another fan asked whether she was married to which she replied:

“I learnt from my mistakes getting into this industry too young and making a few blunders here and there now I prefer a reasonably quiet life.”

READ ALSO: Polycarp’s Wife Shares Why She Happily Gave Birth At Home

When asked whether she plans to get married any time soon, the sassy presenter said that she’s not thinking about that.

“I Have Been Married. It Was A Good Run But It Didn’t Work Out. Not Really Keen On Talking About Marriage As I Am Currently Very Happy As I Am,” she said.

Muli has hit trending lists several times in the past over her relationships. She’s normally remembered for her statement “community husband” in 2019 while bashing his baby daddy Jared Neverton for being polygamous.

