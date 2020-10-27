Confusion as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cousin Leads Elders to DP Ruto’s Residence

(KDRTV) – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday hosted the National Council of Elders at his Karen residence.

The elders were led by their patron Kung’u Muigai who is also President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cousin. Also in the group of 25 elders was Major John Seii, a member of the BBI steering committee.

The NCE chairman Phares Rutere and Nationhood Sector Principal Administrative Secretary Michael Ndung’u,

The DP announced on Twitter that he had met the elders because they “must take the lead to preach unity and end ethnicity in our country. They must mentor the youth to be responsible leaders, moderate our politics to be less confrontational but more issue-based & encourage the establishment of national rather than tribal political parties.”

The meeting comes barely weeks after more than 500 Kikuyu elders visited ODM leader Raila Odinga’s home at Kang’o Karajamogi in Bondo. The Bondo meeting was interpreted as a move to endorse the former Prime Minister for the top seat.

However, a section of elders led by Captain Muigai criticized the Bondo team, saying it was a group of conmen.

Muigai said the President did not send anyone to represent him in Bondo and that he (Uhuru) was not aware of the Bondo meeting.