Coronavirus: 23 People Released from Mbagathi Hospital

(KDRTV) – The government has allowed 23 people who had been isolated at the Mbagathi hospital over Coronavirus to go home after their results came out negative.

Health CS Kagwe Mutahi announced on Tuesday that they had advised them to self quarantine themselves in their respective homes.

HEALTH CS Mutahi Kagwe: 23 people quarantined at Mbagathi hospital have tested negative, cleared to go home. #COVID19KE pic.twitter.com/rYfaSicDMx — The Star Breaking (@TheStarBreaking) March 17, 2020

The 23 were part of a group that had interacted with the first Coronavirus patient whose results were confirmed on Friday last week.

So far, there are four confirmed cases of the virus in Kenya, the latest one being confirmed on Tuesday. The patient is believed to have traveled from London on March 8.

The CS has now urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and continue observing high levels of hygiene.

The CS has warned that everyone coming to the country must sign an agreement that they will self quarantine themselves. Failure to do so will lead to legal action.

“When the Public Health Act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary but a mandatory measure that can lead to a jail sentence,” he said.

A team of experts from The Ministry of Health and the National Youth Service will start sensitising Kenyans in the slum areas about the virus.

“We have a team from Ministry of Health and NYS that will working in slum areas, educating citizens and raising awareness on the coronavirus,” he added.

