CORONAVIRUS: First Life Saving Drug Found

(KDRTV)-UK experts have said that a cheap and widely available dexamethasone drug can help save lives of COVID-19 patients

According to the experts, low-dose steroid treatment dexamethasone is capable of treating the respiratory disease thus is a great breakthrough in the battle against the novel coronavirus

Read also: COVID-19: Kenya National Tally Hits 3,860 As 133 More Cases Are Reported

Reports indicate that the drug constitutes the global most important trial as existing treatments which are tested to examine if they could treat COVID-19

According to the experts, the drug lower chances of death in patients using ventilators by a third while on patients on oxygen, it reduces risks of death by a fifth

At the same time, researchers have also said that up to 5000 lives could have been saved if dexamethasone could have been used to treat the patients from the beginning

So far, the UK has announced that it has 200, 000 courses of the drug in its stores and has affirmed that NHS will give the drug to the patients

According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that was a genuine case to celebrate “a remarkable British scientific achievement.”

“We have taken steps to ensure we have enough supplies, even in the event of a second peak,” added Boris Johnson “This is the only drug so far that has been shown to reduce mortality – and it reduces it significantly. It’s a major breakthrough,” said Chief investigator Prof Peter Horby

This is the most important trial result for COVID-19 so far. Significiant reduction in mortality in those requiring oxygen or ventilation from a widely available, safe and well known drug. Many thanks to those who took part and made it happen. It will save lives around the world. https://t.co/zRIaHulHOe — Professor Chris Whitty (@CMO_England) June 16, 2020

Read also: Waiguru Makes Major Win in Race to Remain Kirinyaga Governor

The report by the UK has surface at a time when several Coronavirus vaccine are being developed by different researchers across the globe