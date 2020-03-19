Coronavirus: Italy Death Toll Overtakes China

(KDRTV)-The number of people who died after contracting coronavirus in Italy is more than deaths in China where the deadly virus originated

This was after the death in Italy rose by 427 in a day thus the number of coronavirus death in Italy now stands at 3, 405

So far, China has confirmed 3, 245 deaths however many authorities have questioned the validity and reliability of the data

A lockdown that was announced in Italy on 12 March has been extended beyond the 25 March end date. As we speak, almost every Italian has been asked to stay home.

Despite the critical prevention measures, the number of new cases and deaths have escalated sharply.

There have been more than 220, 000 of the dreadful virus globally with over 9000 deaths

On Wednesday, China confirmed that it has no new domestic positive case of the virus since the breakout.

However, China reported 34 new cases of people who returned to the country

China has more than 81, 000 confirmed cases which are more than that of Italy which is 41, 035

Therefore, Italy is the second after China with the number of positive cases but has the highest number of deaths.

Italy has since shut down many businesses and outlawed public gatherings across the country as a measure to halt the spread of the virus

Many businesses, bars, restaurants, shops, schools, and universities have closed in Italy