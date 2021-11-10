Connect with us

News

Couple Recorded Having Roadside Sex In Viral Video Sentenced To 30 Months In Jail

By

Published

Kisoor

A couple in Nyakinama sub-county Kisoro, District in Uganda has been sentenced to 30 months in jail for being a public nuisance.

Hafashimana Paskari, 29, of migeshi village in Rwaramba parish and Muhawenimana Colodine Mukamurenzi, 24 of Nyakinama sub-county Kisoro, District were arrested after a video of the two having sex in a bush right next to a busy road went viral.

couple

According to police, the lady is said to have been tempted by Paskari’s offer of UGsh 5,000(Ksh 158) for the sex which last close to three minutes and was captured on video by bystanders.

Prosecution led by the Kisoro Resident State Attorney Peter Muhendo told  Grade II Magistrate Fred Gidudu that on 2nd November 2021, Mukamulenzi, a 24-year-old Rwandan national and Paskari Hafasimana, a bicycle transporter, were recorded in the act which is against the law.

CCouple

The accused pleaded guilty and asked the court for forgiveness but instead, the court handed them 30 months in Kisoro Central Prison.

The ruling comes just hours after police in the area launched another manhunt for another recorded having sex outside a building.

The video, shared on Twitter, is already climbing on trending lists and has the two from Kisoro region engaging in the bedroom act just a few meters from a busy road in an estate.

