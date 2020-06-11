COVID-19: 121 More Cases, 3 Deaths and 44 Recoveries

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Health Ministry has announced 121 new positive cases of COVID-19 as the national tally raise to 3, 215.

According to Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), Mutahi Kagwe said that the new cases were reported after 3, 291 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

In his statement to the press, CS Kagwe also revealed that 44 more patients have been discharged in various hospitals after recovering from the respiratory disease. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1, 092

On the others side, three more patients succumbed to the dreadful disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 92.”Out of today’s cases, 115 are Kenyans and six are foreigners while 92 are males and 29 are females. The youngest is a four month old infant and the oldest is 86 years of age,” the statement read.

The new cases were distributed as follows: Nairobi-49, Busia-37, Mombasa-20, Kajiado-5, Migori-4, while Kiambu and Kilifi had two cases each and Nyeri and Murang`a reported one case each.

Reports from the Ministry of Health indicate that all cases from Busia are truck driver at Malaba point

The ministry also reports that all the three fatalities are from various Hospitals in Nairobi

“We appeal to Kenyans to hold each other’s hand and work together to contain the spread of coronavirus,” the CS said while concluding his statement.

The latest COVID-19 has surfaced after government reported that it would begin home-based care for COVID-19 patients

The approach is meant to reduce the congestion witness in various hospitals today