Jubilee to Punish Kirinyaga MCAs for Impeaching Waiguru

(KDRTV) – Jubilee Party will take disciplinary action against the Kirinyaga County Assembly for impeaching Governor Anne Waiguru, Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said.

23 MCAs voted to impeach Waiguru over claims of gross violation of the constitution and massive corruption in the county. She is also accused of undermining the authority of the Assembly.

Tuju now says that the party will have to take action against the MCAs for going against the directive not to impeach Waiguru.

“We had communicated to the Kirinyaga County Assembly not to convene and discuss Governor Waiguru’s impeachment because of COVID-19 but the assembly convened and impeached the governor,” Tuju said adding that “the party will take disciplinary action against the Kirinyaga County Assembly Leadership.

It is ironical that Jubilee would consider taking disciplinary action against the MCAs, when the party itself has convened two Parliamentary Group Meetings to change the Senate and National Assembly leadership during the COVID-19 period.

When Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, was recently haunted out of Senate leadership, nobody talked about the marginalisation of women leadership. Now, we are hearing these irritating noises with regard to Waiguru. Is Susan Kihika not a woman? The country is watching Senate. — Edward Kisiang'ani (@ekisiangani) June 10, 2020

President Uhuru convened a Senate Parliamentary Group Meeting in May to ratify the ouster of Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as Senate Majority Leader and Majority Whip respectively.

Last week, at least 212 MPs met at State House for a National Assembly PG meeting which concluded in the ouster of Benjamin Washiali and Cecily Mbarire as the Majority and Deputy Majority Whip.

