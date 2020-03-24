COVID-19: 3 Passengers from Kenya Test Positive in Rwanda

The Rwanda Ministry of Health has confirmed that it has confirmed three cases of Coronavirus from passengers who had travelled from Kenya.

In a notice, seen by KDRTV, the Ministry announced 17 new cases of the disease on Monday. This brings the number of confirmed cases in the country to 36, the highest in East Africa.

Kenya is the only African country that has transmitted the disease to Rwanda. This is bound to raise questions and anxiety on how the Kenyan government is handling the outbreak.

BREAKING: THREE of the seventeen (17) new cases in Rwanda who’ve tested positive for COVID_19 came from Kenya, per Rwanda Ministry of Health. #CoronavirusEAC pic.twitter.com/G8cR89nCgn — News Today (@NewsTodayKE) March 24, 2020

If they are Kenyans then where were they staying? Has the government been able to trace the people they had come into contact with?

Kenya has 16 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. Health CS Kagwe Mutahi has maintained that all the cases are imported, meaning they contracted the disease from foreign countries. The situation might soon change as the government attempts to trace people who have been in contact with the confirmed patients.

