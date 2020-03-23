Kenyan Positive Coronavirus Cases Hits 16

(KDRTV)-Kenyan government through the Health minister has announced the confirmation of one more case of the deadly coronavirus escalating the number of an already confirmed positive case to 16

The Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Monday admitted that Kenya has reported one more positive case of coronavirus

Read also: Zimbabwe Cofirma First Coronavirus Death

The CS was speaking at Afya House where he was giving updates on the developments surrounding the spread of coronavirus

The CS announced that the new patient made close contact with one of the 8 cases that had been reported earlier.

The Health Ministry has also confirmed that the 96 people who had made close contacts with one of the eight previous cases reported on Sunday have been released and 550 more are being traced

“We have traced 646 persons who had come into close contact with confirmed cases. 96 have been released after a 14-day follow up period, 550 remaining on follow up list,” he said.

Mutahi Kagwe has also cautioned matatu operators against hiking fares due to the government directive to reduce the number of passengers

"some of the commuters are not even earning anything at the moment," further that "every sector has to take a financial risk, one sector cannot punish others…it is immoral," health CS appealed to the operators. "We have observed that some PSVs have increased fares to comply with directive issued.We appeal to them not to do so as it will be counterproductive in trying to contain coronavirus," he noted. "All passengers coming into the country between now and Wednesday, March 25 must self-quarantine at their own cost in government-approved hotels or in government facilities. We know we inconvenienced people but we apologise. It was necessary. We ask these hotels to reconsider their rates."

KDRTV understands that the Government of Kenya has launched a telemedicine technology that will help in the fight against coronavirus.