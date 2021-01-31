Connect with us

COVID-19: 98 News Cases, 52 Recoveries, 8 Deaths

Kenya on Sunday reported 98 new cases after 3739 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Sunday reported 98 new cases after 3739 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 

The national caseload has now risen to 100773, and cumulative tests stand at 1186951

Out of the new patients, 86 are Kenyans while 12 are foreign nationals; 82 are males while 16 are females.

The youngest patient is a 10-year-old child, while the oldest is 85 years old.

READ ALSO: Biden Adds South Africa To Covid-19 Travel Bans

Fortunately, the MoH reported that 52 people have recovered from the respiratory disease; 29 recovered health facilities, while 23 are from the Home-based Care Program.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 83,907

Unfortunately, eight more patients succumbed to the pandemic bringing the number of total fatalities to 1763.

