COVID-19: Kenya Announces 637 News Infections, 499 Recoveries, 10 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Wednesday, July 22, announced that 637 people have contracted the dreadful coronavirus in a televised statement.

Out of the new patients, 14 are foreign nationals while the rest are Kenyans as the national tally jumps to 14,805.

Read also: Why Police Released 20 Kakamega Kids Got Shooting Porn

Out of the new patients, 361 are males while 276 are females with the youngest being 1-year-old and oldest being 88-years-old

The new figures were reported after a total of 4275 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and so far, the total number of tested samples in Kenya is 254,273.

KDRTV also understands that 499 more COVID-19 patients recovered from the respiratory disease; 93 patients recovered from various hospitals while the rest recovered while under the -care system.

The total number of fatalities has also risen to 260 after some 10 more patients succumbed to the disease between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The newly reported cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-342 Machakos-85 Kajiado-57 Kiambu-51 Nakuru Mombasa-17 Marsabit-2 Nyeri-13 Busia-10 Murang`a-9 Uasin Gishu-6 Bomet-5 Kericho-3 Kisii-3 Marsabit-2 Narok-1 Vihiga-1 Meru-1 Garissa-1 Embu-1 Kakamega-1 Kisumu-1 Kitui-1 Kilifi-1 Homa Bay-1

Dr. Rashid Aman hailed the home-case system that he announced has seen at least 2, 738 patients recovered

“In the last one week, a total of 2,738 patients placed under the home-based care program have recovered from the disease. This is a major success in the fight against the disease; a disease that has ravaged our country and put the lives of many Kenyans at risk,” the CAS said.

According to the Ministry of Health, apart from Nairobi County, Kiambu and Machakos have also recorded a sharp increase in the number of coronaviruses cases

However, he disclosed that the cases had slowed down in Mombasa which at the beginning was the epicenter of the novel virus.

“In the past few weeks, we have seen a steady increase in the number of our positive cases, of particular concern, is the rising numbers in our capital city. this is something that worries all of us. hile initially, Mombasa was recording high numbers, we are seeing figures from Mombasa have started to stabilize and maybe ever being to fall. This is good news since Mombasa is a major tourist destination and a gateway to the East African region. The measures in place there are working and this needs to be encouraged If Mombasa can do it, then Nairobi, Kiambu and Machakos can,” said Aman.