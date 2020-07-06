COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 181 More Infections, 4 Deaths

(KDRTV)-The Kenya`s Ministry of Health on Monday, June 6, announced that 181 more people contracted the novel coronavirus bringing the national tally to 8,067.

According to the Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, in his statement to newsrooms, the new figures were confirmed after 2,131 samples were tested in the last 24 hours

KDRTV understands that so far Kenya has tested a total of 191, 394 samples

The new COVID-19 patients include 179 Kenyan nationals and two foreign nationals constituted of 123 males and 58 females aged between four months to 79 years old

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-134 Kiambu-19 Mombasa-9 Kajiado-6 Machakos-6 Lamu-3 Murang`a-2 Uasin Gishu-1 Kirinyaga-1

In Nairobi the cases were distributed as follows; Dagorreti North-21, Embakasi South-16, Westlands-11, Starehe-9, Mathare-8, Roysambu-8, Lang`ata-6, Embakasi Central-5, Embakasi-West-5, Kasarani-5, Makadara-5, Kibra-4, Dagoreti South-3, Embakasi North-3, Kamkunji-3 and Ruaraka-1

The CS also announced that 4 more patients have succumbed to the respiratory disease bringing the total number of fatalities to 164.

However, according to the statement released by the CS, the number of recoveries has jumped to 2414 after 127 more patients recovered.

The CS released the new figures at a time that the president reopened the worship places and has as well lifted lock downs.

However, the president extended the curfew for the next 30 days

The president has also restricted the number of worshiper at 100 per worship place.

The announcement came hours after the President of Kenya hailed the African preparedness towards battling the novel coronavirus despite the limited healthcare facilities