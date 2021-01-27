Connect with us

COVID-19: Kenya Records 130 New Cases, 1 Death, 66 Recoveries

Kenya on Wednesday reported 130 new cases of Covid-19 after 4918 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

(KDRTV)Through the Ministry of Health (MoH), Kenya reported 130 new cases of Covid-19 after 4918 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The national caseload now stands at 100323

“From the cases, 115 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners. 88 are males while 42 are females. The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 88,” said the MoH on Wednesday

Unfortunately, through the MoH`s statement to the newsroom, one patient succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the number of fatalities to 1751

Fortunately, the Ministry reported that 66 more patients recovered from the pandemic; 42 recovered from the Home Base Isolation and Care program, while 24 were discharged from various health facilities across the country.

KDRTV notes that the total number of recoveries now stands at 83691

The Ministry also reported that 489 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 1353 are under Home-Based Isolation and Care.

“28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 patient is under observation,” said the Ministry.

The cases of Covid-19 are distributed as follows:

  1. Nairobi 66
  2. Taita Taveta 18
  3. Mombasa 9
  4. Nakuru 6
  5. Narok 6
  6. Siaya 4
  7. Uasin Gishu 4
  8. Kiambu 4
  9. Kisii 4
  10. Kilifi 2
  11. Kisumu 1
  12. Bungoma 1
  13. Busia 1
  14. Kajiado 1
  15. Kakamega 1
  16. Nyamira 1
  17. Nyandarua 1

On the other hand, 17 patients are on supplementary oxygen, with 12 of them in general wards while 5 are in the High Dependency Unit.

