COVID-19: Kenya Records 603 More Cases, 682 Recoveries, 9 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi Kagwe on Sunday, July 19, announced that 603 more people contracted the novel coronavirus raising the national tally to 13, 353.

At the same time, the CS noted that 682 people had recovered from COVID-19 bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 5, 122.

Among the new recoveries, 120 are from various hospitals across the country while 562 are patients under home care system

Mr. Kagwe, however, confirmed the demise of 9 more COVID-19 patients raising the total number of fatalities to 234.

Among the new patients are 361 males and 242 females aged between 7 months and 86-year-old

“Today’s summary of COVID-19 situation in the country shows infection numbers are still rising. We continue to appeal to our people to carry on with the precautions and other containment measures we have shared with you seriously,” said Kagwe.

The new cases were distributed as follows:

Nairobi-441 Kiambu-44 Mombasa-22 Nakuru-17 Kilifi-10 Machakos-6 Kisii-6 Makueni-5 Murang`a-3 Nyeri-2 Kakamega-1 Kericho-1 Kisumu-1 Kwale-1 Lamu-1 Narok-1 Tharaka Nithi-1 Uasin Gishu-1

KDRTV understands that as of July 19, the global caseload hit 14, 458, 857 with 8, 643, 379 recoveries and 605, 694 fatalities; the US has the highest caseload followed by Brazil and India

The new figures have been reported hours after the government announced that no University has been cleared by the Ministry of Health and that of Education to reopen in September 2020.

On the other side, Prof. Magoha announced that only 3 Teachers Training Colleges have been cleared to reopen in September and they include Murang`a TTC, Kericho TTC and Asumbi TTC