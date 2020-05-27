Connect with us

COVID-19: Kenyan Daily Cases Jump Over 100, CS Kagwe Urges Kenyans to Let People Die Alone

Mutahi Kagwe Health CS confirms seven new coronavirus cases
Health CS Kagwe Mutahi

(KDRTV) – Kenya has recorded 123 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day jump since the first case of the dreaded virus was reported in Kenya.

While making the announcement on Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that the cases are from the more than 3,000 samples tested.

Kisumu County reported its first cases, two people who travelled from Nairobi for a funeral. This means that the virus has now been confirmed in at least 30 counties.

In Nairobi where 85 cases were reported, Mathare slums lead the way with 33 cases, while Kibra, another slum reported 14 cases. A one-year-old kid is among the positive cases.

Despite the higher number of cases reported, Kagwe has urged Kenyans to continue observing the measures put in place by the government to contain the virus. He said that the virus is lonely and people will die alone not as a group.

“Covid-19 is a lonely disease, people die alone not as a group. It is important for one to protect themselves,” the CS said.

On Sunday, President Uhuru Kenyatta hinted at reopening the economy, saying that Kenyans cannot continue staying at home. It is just not clear how the government will achieve that with the number of cases spiking in the month of May.

 

